Search For 7 Suspects Involved In The Robbery At Nedbank Belmond In Bulawayo Continues
The search for the seven suspects involved in the robbery at Nedbank Belmond on Plumtree Road in Bulawayo continues. The incident occurred on August 28, 2023, and resulted in the theft of a substantial amount of money, including US$272,500, ZAR 2,420,000, and five gold coins. Despite the arrests of Lovemore Gambiza and Ishmael Mudimba shortly after the robbery, the other seven individuals involved in the crime have managed to evade capture and remain at large.
Law enforcement agencies in Bulawayo are intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects, The Chronicle reported. The police are actively pursuing leads and conducting investigations to gather information that could lead to their arrest. Authorities urge the public to cooperate and provide any relevant information they may have regarding the whereabouts of these individuals.
In a statement, Bulawayo Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele identified the suspects who are still at large as follows:
- Agrippa Mloyi, residing in Nkulumane, Sekusile, Bulawayo.
- Dingilizwe Mloyi, residing in Mbundane, Bulawayo.
- Ngobile Mloyi, residing in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.
- Bhekani Mlilo, residing in Emganwini, Bulawayo.
- Sipho Tshuma, residing in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.
- George (no further particulars available).
- SaMamo (no further particulars available).
Anyone with information related to the whereabouts or activities of the suspects is urged to contact the Officer in Charge CID Homicide, Detective Inspector Justen, and the Investigating Officer, Detective Assistant Inspector Gadzai, at 0772 226 550, or the nearest police station.
In September 2023, a female police officer was arrested for allegedly working with the burglars. Detective Constable Sinikiwe Ndlovu, aged 38, who worked at the CID Stores in Bulawayo, is accused of assisting the thieves in carrying out the crime. According to sources close to the investigation, Ndlovu is believed to have received a Honda Fit vehicle in exchange for helping the nine-member gang. She allegedly maintained constant communication with them before, during, and after the burglary. Investigators suspect that Ndlovu may have guided the gang on how to successfully carry out the burglary.
The break-in was discovered by bank employees when they arrived for work on August 28, 2023. Following the investigation, Detective Constable Ndlovu’s arrest was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Ndlovu is facing allegations of defeating and obstructing the course of justice.