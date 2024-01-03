Search For 7 Suspects Involved In The Robbery At Nedbank Belmond In Bulawayo Continues

6 minutes ago Wed, 03 Jan 2024 18:45:53 GMT

The search for the seven suspects involved in the robbery at Nedbank Belmond on Plumtree Road in Bulawayo continues. The incident occurred on August 28, 2023, and resulted in the theft of a substantial amount of money, including US$272,500, ZAR 2,420,000, and five gold coins. Despite the arrests of Lovemore Gambiza and Ishmael Mudimba shortly after the robbery, the other seven individuals involved in the crime have managed to evade capture and remain at large.

Law enforcement agencies in Bulawayo are intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects, The Chronicle reported. The police are actively pursuing leads and conducting investigations to gather information that could lead to their arrest. Authorities urge the public to cooperate and provide any relevant information they may have regarding the whereabouts of these individuals.

In a statement, Bulawayo Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele identified the suspects who are still at large as follows:

