Courts In Zimbabwe Convicted Over 2,200 Robbers In 2023 - NPA

4 minutes ago Thu, 04 Jan 2024 08:57:56 GMT

The courts in Zimbabwe convicted over 2,200 robbers in 2023, with an additional 700 cases still pending trial. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been prioritizing the timely and efficient prosecution of robbery cases. The statistics from the NPA show that out of the convictions, 721 were for armed robbery and 1,518 were for basic robbery. Armed robbery involves the use of weapons, while basic robbery can involve the threat of force without a weapon.

The majority of robbers are men, with only two females convicted of armed robbery and 17 of basic robbery. The provinces of Harare and Bulawayo had the highest number of convictions, with Harare convicting 412 male armed robbers and two females, while Bulawayo convicted 189 males. On the other hand, Matabeleland North had the fewest convictions, with only two individuals found guilty of armed robbery. Mashonaland Central came second with four convictions.

In an interview with The Herald, NPA spokesperson Ms Angeline Munyeriwa said they were aiming to clear all pending robbery cases by the end of the first quarter of this year.

