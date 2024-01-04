Economist Criticises Government Move To Restrict Purchases From Manufacturers

Murapata argues that these measures contradict global practices in the distribution chain, which have evolved since the 1970s. Modern practices, such as just-in-time management, online shopping, and globalization, allow manufacturers to sell directly to consumers through online platforms, reducing costs and bypassing traditional distribution channels. This approach benefits consumers by lowering prices and eliminating the need for extensive warehousing. The economist said:

The short sighted measures are not in congruent with world wide practices of the disruption of the distribution chains since the 1970’s. The minister is turning back the hands of time. Just in time management practices, online shopping and globalization is such that the manufacturer can sell directly to consumers through mostly online sales. Internationally that can be as much as 50% of goods, bypassing the entire distribution chain and consequently reducing the price to the final consumer. Vat is charged by the manufacturer.

Consumer prices have come down because the cost of storage for finished goods has reduced substantially over time. The manufacturer does not need to wait for the wholesaler to order, nor the wholesaler wait for the retailer. Thats why a tour of old manufacturing plants had hectares of space for finished goods warehousing. The product range was very limited. The cost of storage, bank financing was further borne by the consumer.

The liberalization of the market was such that a farmer or shop keeper in a remote part of Zimbabwe could bulk buy from the manufacturer. This direct demand from consumer reduced the storage/warehousing costs for the manufacturer, since, they need not wait for wholesaler to sell. This increases the stock turn. Therefore the manufacturer came up with extra merchandise and hues. They had more cash sells than credit.

This evolution happened around the world. Amazon and eBay are direct to customers platforms.

But direct to customers approach did not cannibalise the wholesaler. On the contrary, the wholesaler merged into a retailer of sort, because consumers demand variety and shop hop. Wholesalers naturally specialized in certain product lines or became competitive in pricing in particular product ranges. Typical of oligopoly competition.

Retailers were not worse off because they increased their margins on breaking bulk. Consumers buy a chocolate bar with 100% margin at a retailer and never at a wholesaler. That’s why retailers focus more on the aesthetic appearances of their shops than wholesalers. My favourite bread costs $4 a loaf. I’m enticed by the shopping experience and ambiance to buy. The same loaf at a wholesaler would never sell because my mindset at a wholesaler is fundamentally different.

The tuckshops in Zimbabwe serve a purpose- in many regards it’s Africa’s version of eBay and Amazon. They get product from manufacturer and break bulk to the bare minimum called tsaona. In turn they help manufacturer with cash cycle. Bank financing is expensive in Zimbabwe.