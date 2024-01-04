Five People Have Died In A CAG Bus Accident Along Karoi-Binga Road

5 minutes ago Thu, 04 Jan 2024 18:35:14 GMT

Five people died on Thursday afternoon in an accident on the Karoi-Binga Road when a CAG bus collided head-on with a Mazda B2200. According to a police report seen by Pindula News, three of the victims died instantly at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries upon admission to the hospital. The Mazda B2200 was carrying fifteen passengers when the accident took place. Read the police report:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 26 km peg along Karoi-Binga Road today (04/01/24) at around 1300 hours when a CAG bus, which was travelling towards Magunje collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 going the opposite direction with fifteen passengers on board. Three people from the Mazda Pick-up died on the spot, while two others died upon admission at Karoi Hospital and ten others were severely injured.

This incident follows another recent accident involving a CAG bus. Just a week prior, a CAG bus failed to manoeuvre a curve on the Centenary-Muzarabani Road and crashed into the mountainside. The bus was packed with 68 passengers, and the impact resulted in 15 individuals sustaining various injuries. They were transported to St Albert Mission Hospital for immediate medical attention.

