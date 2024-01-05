Bulawayo Chiefs FC has reappointed Thulani Sibanda as the Senior Team Head Coach. The appointment is effective immediately. The club said it made this decision after carefully searching and considering other options. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the club said they believe that Sibanda is the perfect fit for the club because he truly represents the essence and values of Bulawayo Chiefs. Read the statement dated 5 January 2024:

APPOINTMENT OF HEAD COACH: THULANI SIBANDA (CAF A-DIPLOMA)

Bulawayo Chiefs FC is pleased to announce the reappointment of Thulani Sibanda (CAF A-DIPLOMA) to the position of Senior Team Head Coach with immediate effect. After a thorough search and consideration, it became clear that there is no other coach who embodies the Bulawayo Chiefs DNA more than Thulani Sibanda.

Sibanda previously served as the head coach of our senior team and led the club to great success. His understanding of the club’s culture, values, and vision make him the perfect candidate to lead our team once again.

