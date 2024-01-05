CCC Councillor Accuses ZANU PF MP Of Impeding Development
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Nomusa Moyo has accused ZANU PF’s Insiza North legislator, Farai Taruvinga, of impeding development in the Matebeleland South area. Moyo claims that Taruvinga has hindered progress by refusing to cooperate and directing her to the CCC candidate he defeated in the August 2023 harmonised elections, NewsDay reported. Moyo is cited as saying:
We had an electricity transformer stolen recently in Shangani and I tried to talk to the ZINWA officials so that they engage the ZESA so that the transformer can be replaced to enable people to get water.
ZINWA and ZESA officials said they had no funds to attend to the problem and I phoned the MP hoping that he will assist since he has access to the Constituency Development Fund and Devolution Funds. But he told me that I must first wear the ZANU PF coat so that he can help me.Feedback
Moyo alleges that Taruvinga responded by insisting she could get assistance from CCC’s losing Parliamentary candidate David Masuku. Moyo said she questioned how a defeated candidate could have access to ministries and government departments.
Moyo expressed her frustration, stating that if Taruvinga refused to work with her as a CCC councillor and only collaborated with Zanu PF, it would hinder the development of her ward for the next five years. Taruvinga could not be reached for comment at the time.
Moyo recorded a phone conversation with Taruvinga, where he allegedly insisted she get assistance from Masuku instead. Moyo had approached Taruvinga about a borehole drilled by the MP in the Shangani growth point. She said the borehole has no power and a functioning pump, depriving people of access to water.
The disagreements between Moyo and Taruvinga are not unique. Throughout the years, there have been reports of officials who refuse to cooperate with members of different political parties. In some cases, these officials even go as far as undermining the development efforts of elected officials from opposing parties. This situation hampers progress and can hinder the overall development of the community.
