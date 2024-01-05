CCC Councillor Accuses ZANU PF MP Of Impeding Development

Moyo alleges that Taruvinga responded by insisting she could get assistance from CCC’s losing Parliamentary candidate David Masuku. Moyo said she questioned how a defeated candidate could have access to ministries and government departments.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Moyo expressed her frustration, stating that if Taruvinga refused to work with her as a CCC councillor and only collaborated with Zanu PF, it would hinder the development of her ward for the next five years. Taruvinga could not be reached for comment at the time.

Moyo recorded a phone conversation with Taruvinga, where he allegedly insisted she get assistance from Masuku instead. Moyo had approached Taruvinga about a borehole drilled by the MP in the Shangani growth point. She said the borehole has no power and a functioning pump, depriving people of access to water.

The disagreements between Moyo and Taruvinga are not unique. Throughout the years, there have been reports of officials who refuse to cooperate with members of different political parties. In some cases, these officials even go as far as undermining the development efforts of elected officials from opposing parties. This situation hampers progress and can hinder the overall development of the community.

Tags

Leave a Comment