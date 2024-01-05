Many Police Officers Refuse To Retire Despite Reaching Retirement Age - Report

4 minutes ago Fri, 05 Jan 2024 08:32:04 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reportedly tightened regulations for officers seeking to extend their service after retirement due to a significant number of retiring officers applying for extensions. Many police officers who have reached the retirement age of 50 are reluctant to retire because they lack financial savings or assets to support themselves in retirement, NewsDay reported.

Under Section 22 (3) and (4) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10, police officers who have reached retirement age are allowed to extend their service. However, last year, the police authorities received an overwhelming number of extension applications from retired officers, leading them to implement stricter vetting conditions.

A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, told NewsDay that the majority of retiring officers apply for contract extensions as they have no other sources of income to sustain themselves after retirement. The officer was quoted as saying:

