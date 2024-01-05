ZERA Announces A Slight Increase In LP Gas Prices
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has recently announced a slight increase in the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for January 2024. This decision was made in accordance with the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the regulator said the new LPG prices for January 2024 are as follows:
- US$1.85 per kilogram and
- ZWL 11,744.78 per kilogram.
This price increase is slight compared to the previous prices in December, which were US$1.84 and ZWL 10,597.17 per kilogram. In November, the prices were US$1.85 and ZWL 10,597.17 per kilogram.
ZERA has instructed LPG operators to clearly display the prices at their retail outlets using legible letters. It is worth mentioning that operators have the option to sell LPG at prices lower than the prescribed rates if they have trading advantages.
In recent years, the use of LPG for domestic purposes has been on the rise in Zimbabwe. This can be attributed to the frequent power outages experienced in the country, known as load shedding. As a result, many households, especially in urban areas, have turned to LPG as a reliable alternative for cooking and heating. LPG provides a more consistent and efficient energy source compared to traditional methods, such as firewood or charcoal, which are becoming scarcer and more expensive.
