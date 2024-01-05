ZERA Raises Fuel Prices For January 2024

4 minutes ago Fri, 05 Jan 2024 12:05:28 GMT

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has raised fuel prices with effect from 4 January 2024. In a statement published by Pindula News, ZERA said the new prices are as follows:

Diesel 50 (ZWL/litre) 10 573.16;

Diesel 50 (US$/litre) 1.66;

Blend – E20 (ZWL/litre) 9 956.37;

Blend – E20 (US$/litre) 1.57

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reduced diesel and petrol prices in both United States dollars (USD) and in Zimbabwean dollars with effect from 4 December 2023. In a statement published by Pindula News, ZERA said the new prices are as follows:

ZERA announced that the fuel prices will be effective until 4th January 2024. The regulator set the blending ratio at E20. According to ZERA, operators have the option to sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices if they have trading advantages. Operators must display the prices prominently as per the fuel pricing regulations. Stakeholders are advised to verify the petroleum price releases on the official ZERA website, Facebook, or Twitter.

Feedback