Israeli Businessmen Threaten To Take Magaya To ICC For Swindling Them Of US$3 Million

The statement released by their lawyer in Israel further alleges that Magaya received $3 million from Israeli businessmen to start a gold mining project together in Zimbabwe. However, after he received the money, he disappeared and didn’t do what he promised in the agreement. There hasn’t been any significant mining activity at the mine, and they haven’t obtained the necessary permits to operate. The businessmen are not only planning to take Magaya to court but are also requesting his arrest.

They claim that they were introduced to Zimbabwe through the efforts of Musan, whom they praised for his excellent work. They believe that without Musan, they would have never considered investing in Zimbabwe. Magaya became involved in the situation because of his longstanding acquaintance with the Ambassador. He introduced the investors to his church, hotel, and his plan to develop a gold mine with a community participation program.

The investors claim that Magaya attempted to give $500,000 of the money back to the Ambassador, but the Ambassador refused it and informed the investors about this unusual offer.

According to the agreement, Magaya was supposed to hold 57% of the shares in the project, while the Israelis would have 43%. Magaya personally guaranteed that all the funds would be used to develop the mine. However, the statement accuses Magaya of shamelessly using his church, God’s name, and the trust placed in him by the Ambassador to deceive the investors and take their money.

They say Magaya was supposed to use his properties, including a hotel, as security, but he changed the terms after receiving the money. The statement also alleges that Magaya did not comply with the requirements for transferring the mine’s rights to the investors. Once he got what he wanted, his lawyers stopped communicating with the investors, according to the statement.

Musan stated that he was promoting Zimbabwe in Israel, presenting it as the promised land for investment and economic prosperity. He expressed concern that dishonest businessmen were damaging the country’s reputation and hindering its chances of attracting further investment.

