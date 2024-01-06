More Than 2.7 Million Zimbabweans In The Countryside Are Facing Hunger - Report

7 minutes ago Sat, 06 Jan 2024 10:19:39 GMT

More than 2.7 million people in rural areas of Zimbabwe are facing hunger in 2024, according to the latest Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) Rural Livelihoods Assessment report. This translates to 26% of the rural population. The report also states that approximately 100,482 metric tonnes of cereal will be required to feed the food-insecure population during the peak hunger period from January to March 2024. Read the report in part:

During the peak hunger period (January to March 2024), 26% of the rural population is projected to be food insecure. This translates to 2 715 717 people. At least 100 482 metric tonnes of cereal will be required to feed the food insecure population during the peak hunger period.

These projections contradict the government’s assurances that there would be no starvation and that the country had sufficient food stocks. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced this week that it has engaged key stakeholders, including the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe and the Grain Marketing Board, to discuss the supply of maize meal in the country. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Sithembiso .G. G. Nyoni, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, assured the nation that the Grain Millers and the Grain Marketing Board have committed to supplying sufficient maize meal through various distribution outlets, including formal retailers. Additionally, ZIMRA, the customs authority, has pledged to facilitate the clearance of imported maize at ports of entry and exit. However, the minister does not provide specific details or an assessment of the current state of maize supply.

