Water Levels Have Risen At Lake Kariba - ZRA

7 minutes agoSat, 06 Jan 2024 07:51:25 GMT
The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has announced that the water levels have risen higher compared to the same time last year. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the authority said as of January 2, 2024, the water level was measured at 477.25 meters. Read the statement:

LAKE KARIBA WEEKLY LEVELS IN METERS

The Lake level is RISING, due to increased rainfall activity on the lake and immediate catchment, closing the period under review at 477.25m (12.11% usable storage) on 2nd January 2024, compared to 475.63m (0.97% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.

Lake Kariba is vital for providing hydroelectric power to Zimbabwe and Zambia. The water from the lake is used to generate electricity in the Kariba Dam. When the water levels are higher, more power can be produced. This helps ensure a steady supply of electricity for the people, making it more reliable. However, in recent years, Lake Kariba has been facing a water shortage, which has caused problems for power generation. The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has restricted the amount of water that can be used from the lake by Zimbabwe and Zambia. Unfortunately, this restriction has worsened the power outages in Zimbabwe. The reduced water supply means that there isn’t enough electricity being generated, leading to more frequent power cuts in the country.

Lake Kariba is also vital for irrigation. Moreover, the lake’s diverse ecosystem benefits from high water levels, preserving aquatic habitats and supporting biodiversity. Also, as a popular tourist destination, increased water levels attract visitors for boating, fishing, and wildlife viewing. This boosts local tourism, the economy, and job creation. Lake Kariba is also an important water source for domestic and industrial needs, ensuring sufficient supply for drinking, sanitation, and industries like agriculture, manufacturing, and mining.

