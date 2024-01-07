Bread Price Go Up In Zimbabwe Bakers Cite Increased Tax

7 minutes ago Sun, 07 Jan 2024 06:45:09 GMT

The price of bread in Zimbabwe has increased recently, and bakers are attributing it to taxes mentioned in the 2024 National Budget by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube. Bakers used to sell bread for around US$0.90 but have now raised the price to US$1. As a result, retailers and tuckshops have also increased their prices from US$1 to US$1.20.

According to The Mirror, bread sales have decreased in tuckshops across Masvingo following the price increase. Tuckshop owners believe the hike is due to an increase in tollgate fees from US$2 to US$4. Masvingo mainly receives its bread supply from Bulawayo. One tuckshop owner in Mucheke D mentioned that they only sold one loaf of bread the entire morning.

A snap survey conducted by Pindula confirmed the price increase. A tuckshop owner in Harare told this reporter that they had no choice but to raise their prices since bakers had done the same. They are currently charging the usual US$1 plus ZWL$500 (equivalent to US$0.13).

Feedback