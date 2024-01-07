Detained Former MP Job Sikhala Says He Remains Determined To Regain His Freedom

7 minutes ago Sun, 07 Jan 2024 18:05:00 GMT

Detained former Zengeza West Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, has said he remains determined to regain his freedom. Sikhala who is a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the main opposition party in Zimbabwe, has been in pretrial detention since June 2022. He was arrested and jailed on charges of inciting violence which erupted during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali. He was also charged with obstructing justice.

Sikala’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo spoke to the media after the postponement of his Tuesday hearing at Harare Magistrates Court and said he hopes that all the charges against him will eventually collapse. He said: