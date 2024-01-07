Faded Zimbabwean Comedian Ray Vines Receives Backlash For Derogatory Comments About Harudzibwi's Albinism

Harudzibwi then responded by saying: “Zanu PF won’t pick you. Rest, rather concentrate on your dry jokes. Budget ye Zanu yakatopera, try 2028,” suggesting that Ray Vines was attacking Winky D to attract favours from the ruling ZANU PF party that has in the past attacked Winky D accusing him of releasing political songs.

Ray Vines then replied with a comment mocking Harudzibwi’s albinism, which is highly insensitive and hurtful. He said:

Ndosaka uchishisha ukarohwa nezuva (that’s why sunburn causes you skin damage)

Individuals with albinism have a heightened sensitivity to the sun and can suffer severe skin damage from sunburn. They are also at an increased risk of skin cancer, eye irritation, and heat-related illnesses.

Following RayVines’ post, there was a campaign to unfollow him due to his offensive remarks. However, he remained unapologetic and urged those attacking him to also criticise Harudzibwi for his previous insinuations. RayVines has been involved in controversies before, including mocking the late Robert Mugabe’s son and subsequently issuing an apology in 2021.

While some believe that Harudzibwi deserved criticism for attacking others, others point out the double standards and cyberbullying prevalent in Zimbabwe. They argue that individuals who are now criticising RayVines were previously engaged in cyberbullying other disabled people. They highlight a case where a man without arms, Elisha Gumbo, was bullied by Winky D’s fans for expressing his opinion about Holy Ten. Elisha Gumbo’s post that attracted cyberbullying read:

Let’s all agree that Holy Ten is the best artist in Zim after Jah Prayzah and if you think I am wrong go and argue with your ancestors! No doubt they all !!

After people started attacking Ray Vines, Gumbo said:

Izvezvi makuimba [now you’re singing] let love lead! Hoo becoz he is a Winky D (whose career ended 2013) and Banana Fan and you all up making noise about it! Be Fair. Anyways @rayvinesmelusi what you said is unforgivable, pathetic and inhuman! In as much as we might differ in opinion let us remain humans with ubuntu/unhu.

Some people argue that if your sense of right and wrong only applies to one political side, then it is insincere and meaningless. Cyberbullying is a very big problem in Zimbabwe. People go as far as creating ghost accounts to attack those with varying views. Insensitive remarks, especially targeting someone’s physical characteristics or disabilities, have been restricted compared to attacks on other people. It is essential to promote a culture of understanding, kindness, and fairness, even when opinions differ.

