Metallon Corporation Update On Redwing Mine Operations
Metallon Corporation, the owner of Redwing Mine (which is being operated by Scott Sakupwanya’s Betterbrands) and Mazowe Mine, has issued an update on 15 miners who were evacuated from the Redwing Mine. The Redwing mineshaft had collapsed trapping them since Thursday 4 January 2024. They were evacuated on Sunday 7 January 2024. We present the statement below:
Update on Redwing Mine Operations
We are relieved to report that all 15 miners have evacuated to the surface and there has been no loss of life. Medical care and all necessary support have been rendered to the affected.
Metallon Corporation, the owner of Redwing Mine and Mazowe Mine, wishes to state the following;
Redwing Mine has historically operated as a formalised, large-scale mine. When the mine was placed under corporate rescue in 2020, and under the management of an administrator, artisanal mining was introduced on a wide scale. This incident occurred in one of the artisanal mining near-surface pits.
In 2022, the Supreme Court effectively removed the mine from corporate rescue. Since then, Metallon has been engaged in processes to restore formalised mining. As part of these processes, Metallon is ending unsafe mining practices, including all small-scale mining, and returning these operations to the formalised mining that Metallon has always conducted.
Metallon Corp. Management
