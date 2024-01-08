Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeMining

Metallon Corporation Update On Redwing Mine Operations

4 minutes agoMon, 08 Jan 2024 08:36:08 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Metallon Corporation Update On Redwing Mine Operations

Metallon Corporation, the owner of Redwing Mine (which is being operated by Scott Sakupwanya’s Betterbrands) and Mazowe Mine, has issued an update on 15 miners who were evacuated from the Redwing Mine. The Redwing mineshaft had collapsed trapping them since Thursday 4 January 2024. They were evacuated on Sunday 7 January 2024. We  present the statement below:

Update on Redwing Mine Operations

We are relieved to report that all 15 miners have evacuated to the surface and there has been no loss of life. Medical care and all necessary support have been rendered to the affected.

Metallon Corporation, the owner of Redwing Mine and Mazowe Mine, wishes to state the following;

Redwing Mine has historically operated as a formalised, large-scale mine. When the mine was placed under corporate rescue in 2020, and under the management of an administrator, artisanal mining was introduced on a wide scale. This incident occurred in one of the artisanal mining near-surface pits.

In 2022, the Supreme Court effectively removed the mine from corporate rescue. Since then, Metallon has been engaged in processes to restore formalised mining. As part of these processes, Metallon is ending unsafe mining practices, including all small-scale mining, and returning these operations to the formalised mining that Metallon has always conducted.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Metallon Corp. Management

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Metallon Corporation

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback