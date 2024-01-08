Metallon Corporation Update On Redwing Mine Operations

Metallon Corporation, the owner of Redwing Mine (which is being operated by Scott Sakupwanya’s Betterbrands) and Mazowe Mine, has issued an update on 15 miners who were evacuated from the Redwing Mine. The Redwing mineshaft had collapsed trapping them since Thursday 4 January 2024. They were evacuated on Sunday 7 January 2024. We present the statement below:

Update on Redwing Mine Operations

We are relieved to report that all 15 miners have evacuated to the surface and there has been no loss of life. Medical care and all necessary support have been rendered to the affected.

Metallon Corporation, the owner of Redwing Mine and Mazowe Mine, wishes to state the following;

