More Than 870 Retailers Fined For Selling Substandard And Counterfeit Products

Mr. Kudakwashe Mudereri, the CPC’s research and public affairs manager, expressed concern about the proliferation of illicit and counterfeit products, emphasizing the negative impact on consumers and the overall health of the population. He told The Sunday Mail:

The Consumer Protection Commission has noted with concern the proliferation of backyard production and sale of illicit and counterfeit products such as beverages, toothpaste and chemicals, among others, in clear violation of the law. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v This has resulted in increased exposure of our consumers to harmful, defective and substandard products, consequently prejudicing the unsuspecting buyers of goods and services and compromising the health of the country’s general citizenry.

The Consumer Protection Act prohibits suppliers from selling goods that do not meet mandatory safety and quality standards or pose unusual risks. The CPC, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, conducted an enforcement blitz across the country to identify and eliminate suppliers and distributors of counterfeit and illicit products, particularly alcoholic beverages. So far, over 876 unscrupulous businesses have been found selling unsafe, substandard, and counterfeit products.

Counterfeit products can be made within the country or smuggled from other regions or countries through porous borders. Counterfeit items find their way into the market through unauthorised factories, secret operations, or illegal supply chains. Sometimes, counterfeiters copy famous brands or make products that look very similar to the real ones. Their goal is to trick consumers and make money by selling these fake items.

You might find counterfeit goods in physical stores, informal markets, online platforms, or from unauthorized sellers. Some tricks include putting stickers of well-known brands on fake products to fool people. For example, I once bought honey that turned out to be mixed with water and sugar. I only realised it when I got home. So, it’s always good to be cautious and aware when shopping.

