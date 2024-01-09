Armed Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Chitungwiza
A robbery suspect, Godfrey Njoromore, was shot and killed in Chitungwiza while attempting to escape arrest. The police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and stated that Njoromore died after being taken to the hospital. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Nyathi said the shooting followed the arrest of Benjamin Chipiri for a robbery that occurred in December 2023. Chipiri implicated Njoromore during police questioning. Detectives acted on information and located Njoromore in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, where he was shot in the thigh while trying to evade capture. He was then taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he passed away. Read the statement:
SHOOTING INCIDENT IN NYATSIME, CHITUNGWIZA
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shooting incident involving a robbery suspect, Godfrey Njoromore (48) which occurred at a house in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza on 06th January 2024.
The incident follows the arrest of Benjamin Chipiri (34) for a case of robbery which occurred on 02nd December 2023 at a house in Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza where US$ 8 164-00 cash, two laptops, three cellphones, solar lights and a BP testing machine, among other valuables, were stolen. Benjamin Chipiri was apprehended by a mob after one of the complainants alerted neighbours of the robbery incident which was in progress. The other two suspects managed to escape.Feedback
The arrest led to the recovery of a laptop, solar light, BP testing machine and an empty magazine of FN Browning Pistol. Benjamin Chipiri implicated Godfrey Njoromore after being interviewed by the Police.
On 06th January 2024 detectives from CID Homicide acted on received information and tracked Godfrey Njoromore to Nyatsime, Chitungwiza where he was shot on the thigh after trying to evade arrest. Subsequently, Godfrey Njoromore was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died upon admission.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds members of the public for supplying useful information to the police and reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates which involve both local and foreign suspects.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals