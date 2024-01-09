Armed Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Chitungwiza

The arrest led to the recovery of a laptop, solar light, BP testing machine and an empty magazine of FN Browning Pistol. Benjamin Chipiri implicated Godfrey Njoromore after being interviewed by the Police.

On 06th January 2024 detectives from CID Homicide acted on received information and tracked Godfrey Njoromore to Nyatsime, Chitungwiza where he was shot on the thigh after trying to evade arrest. Subsequently, Godfrey Njoromore was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died upon admission.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds members of the public for supplying useful information to the police and reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates which involve both local and foreign suspects.

