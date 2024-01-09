Chiwenga Applauds Teams That Rescued 15 Miners Trapped At Redwing Mine

Acting President, Constantino Chiwenga, has applauded rescue teams that saved 15 miners that had been trapped at Redwing Mine. The miners were trapped on Thursday last week and were only rescued on Sunday. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the former military boss said President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is on annual leave, has ordered that a thorough investigation be conducted to establish what transpired. Read the statement:

On behalf of His Excellency the President who is on a month-long annual break, Government and on my behalf, I deeply applaud the multi-agency teams from both Government and the private sector for a successful rescue operation which saved 15 trapped miners at the Metallon Gold-owned Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland Province. Remarkable team-spirit and prompt response and mobilisation of resources by all concerned, including the mining sector, saved the fifteen distressed souls, giving our Nation nothing short of a miracle without any parallel in the world. The situation was dire. Massive tremors collapsed the mine, creating deep cracks around the mine, thus making all rescue efforts hazardous and painstakingly slow. It became a race against time. Happily the operation concluded successfully with all the trapped miners brought to safety. Government is most grateful to the teams involved, and to the 15 trapped miners who kept united and hopeful. Government keenly follows the miners as they currently receive medical attention, including counselling services.

Going forward, His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa who keenly followed the rescue efforts throughout, has directed the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to thoroughly and fully investigate this disaster so Government can draw necessary lessons and adopt appropriate measures A improve safety in the whole mining sector, regardless of ownership and nature of mining activity. Safety of mining workers and artisanal miners remain uppermost. Government is determined A ensure that impressive growth in the mining sector is underpinned by safety standards of the highest order in this strategic sector.

Feedback