Gayton McKenzie Denies Reports That He's From Gweru, Zimbabwe

Gayton McKenzie, a South African politician and convicted bank robber, has denied reports that he is from Gweru, Zimbabwe. McKenzie, who is the president of the Patriotic Alliance political party, has been vocal against illegal immigrants, especially Zimbabweans, residing in South Africa attracting the wrath of Zimbabweans. South Africa is host to hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans who went there from 2000 forward as economic and or political refugees.

McKenzie argues that foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans, should not be granted asylum if there is no war in their countries. He questions why people would go to a warzone in December, implying that their home countries are livable. He has called for an audit of permits, staying documents, job visas, and asylum seekers dating back to 1994.

Some Zimbabweans on social media have accused McKenzie of hating Zimbabweans and claimed that he is originally from Gweru. They allege that he made millions of dollars in Zimbabwe as a mining consultant but now does not want Zimbabweans to make money in South Africa.

