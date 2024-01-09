Transport Minister Speaks On A Near Accident Involving Mzansi Express Bus, Fuel Truck
The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, has expressed concern about a video circulating on social media showing a near accident involving a cross-border bus, a haulage truck carrying flammable gases, and other vehicles. The video shows violations of traffic laws and actions that endanger others. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the minister said the bus driver will be prosecuted, and the ministry will enforce laws to address negligence and recklessness. Read the message:
STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT, HON. F. T. MIIONA (MP) ON NEGLIGENT AND RECKLESS DRIVING BY PUBLIC SERVICE VEHICLE DRIVERS
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has noted with great concern the video circulating on social media, which captures a near accident involving a cross-border bus belonging to Mzansi Express, a haulage truck carrying highly flammable gases and other motorists. This video clearly shows traffic law violations and actions that breach Sections 51, 52 and 53 of the Road Traffic All [Chapter 13:111 which prohibit driving without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for others, negligent or dangerous driving and reckless driving.
It is also saddening to note that during the period 15. — 26. December 2023 alone, 87 people died and 424 were injured because of road traffic accidents. The nation cannot afford to continue experiencing these incessant road fatalities caused by recklessness and negligence by Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers. Informed by the foregoing violations and verified videographic evidence, the Ministry will ensure that the driver of the cross-border bus is prosecuted. 1 have directed that the provisions of the law be implemented dutifully, consistently, and religiously with the view to tame this negligence and recklessness. My Ministry promulgated Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 which made it mandatory for operators of PSVs to install speed limiting and monitoring devices. This will go a long way in regulating over-speeding by PSV drivers and protect commuters and other road users in line with targets contained in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025) which seeks to reduce road accidents and fatalities by a 25% margin per annum.Feedback
Pursuant to this, I wish to reiterate and wam all Transport Operators, Associations, motorists, and members of the public that the Ministry will take stern measures provided by our laws against those who wantonly and blatantly violate road traffic rules and regulations. The safety and security of all road users cannot be taken for granted. We will not hesitate to suspend and cancel licenses of drivers and operators who violate traffic rules and regulations. We urge all road traffic law enforcement agencies to be on high alert to enforce the road traffic laws and ensure that non-compliant drivers and vehicles do not our roads.
