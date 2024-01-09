WATCH: Crack Developing Across Gwanda Road In Matabeleland South Province Of Zimbabwe
A video circulating on social media has brought attention to a concerning crack developing across the Gwanda Road in Matabeleland South Province of Zimbabwe. The cause of the crack is still unknown.
The crack could be a disaster waiting to happen hence the need for authorities to conduct thorough geological and environmental assessments to determine the cause of the crack and prevent further damage.
The crack on Gwanda Road might be caused by mining activities underground or by an earthquake or tectonic activity. If it is not fixed, the road could collapse, as happened with the Nairobi-Narok highway in Kenya. A large crack recently appeared in southwestern Kenya, and while it was initially thought to be linked to tectonic activity, geologists now believe it is likely an erosional gully. However, questions remain about why it formed there and if it is connected to the ongoing East African Rift. The crack in Gwanda is currently very small.
