ZEC Has Spent US$11 Million On By-elections
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has spent over US$11 million on by-elections due to the recall of opposition legislators and councillors by Sengezo Tshabangu, the disputed interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). The first round of by-elections, held on December 7, cost US$5 million, with an additional US$6 million set aside for the upcoming elections on February 3.
These by-elections took place before the ballot papers for the August general elections had been used up. The costs encompass voter education and the deployment of officers to various voting areas and constituencies.
Utoile Silaigwana, the Chief Elections Officer of ZEC, confirmed in an interview with the State media that millions of dollars have been allocated for the by-elections. He was quoted as saying:
The estimated budget for the by-elections is US$6 million, or the equivalent in the local currency. Preparations for the conduct of the February 3, 2024, by-elections are well on course.
As you may be aware, there are six National Assembly seats and 28 local authority wards to be filled on February 3, 2024.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Initially, there were 31 local authority vacancies, out of which three were dropped after the sponsoring party reversed two recalls and lost a court challenge in the other. Nomination courts for the by-elections sat on December 18, 2023.
These costs come at a time when the government is trying to address the economic challenges facing the country, such as high inflation. The election expenses are likely to increase as Tshabangu has indicated that he will continue to recall more legislators and councillors. The European Union, a significant funder of elections, withdrew its support after the August polls, citing flaws and a failure to meet regional and international standards according to several election observer missions.