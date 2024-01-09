ZEC Has Spent US$11 Million On By-elections

6 minutes ago Tue, 09 Jan 2024 05:42:43 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has spent over US$11 million on by-elections due to the recall of opposition legislators and councillors by Sengezo Tshabangu, the disputed interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). The first round of by-elections, held on December 7, cost US$5 million, with an additional US$6 million set aside for the upcoming elections on February 3.

These by-elections took place before the ballot papers for the August general elections had been used up. The costs encompass voter education and the deployment of officers to various voting areas and constituencies.

Utoile Silaigwana, the Chief Elections Officer of ZEC, confirmed in an interview with the State media that millions of dollars have been allocated for the by-elections. He was quoted as saying:

