"Coaches, Managers And Administrators Stealing From Footballers"

Right now, the young boys playing cannot sign a contract without paying someone. Either the coach or the manager is getting a piece of the player’s signing-on fee. That is not how football should operate.

I have played 18 years in the Premier League and this has happened now and again. You sign for let’s say for US$10 000 you never get that money.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The money is shared by those in administration and the player just gets peanuts if any at all.

This problem has become a national issue. Players all over the country have endured this problem.

Coaches and managers are all involved in this fraud of robbing players of their money.

No matter which club you go to, these players pay to get contracts with teams and coaches are paid in the process.

I’m trying to fix things for the next generation. I am 38 and almost done with football but the next generation can’t fall into this same trap like some of us.