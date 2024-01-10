"Coaches, Managers And Administrators Stealing From Footballers"
Veteran footballer Thabani Goredema said that coaches, managers and administrators “steal” money from players which has pushed the majority of local footballers into abject poverty.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Goredema claimed that the majority of local football players have nothing to show for their work as their hard-earned money is swindled from them.
He contended that footballers belong to the entertainment industry and should be paid well. Said Goredema:
Right now, the young boys playing cannot sign a contract without paying someone. Either the coach or the manager is getting a piece of the player’s signing-on fee. That is not how football should operate.
I have played 18 years in the Premier League and this has happened now and again. You sign for let’s say for US$10 000 you never get that money.
The money is shared by those in administration and the player just gets peanuts if any at all.
This problem has become a national issue. Players all over the country have endured this problem.
Coaches and managers are all involved in this fraud of robbing players of their money.
No matter which club you go to, these players pay to get contracts with teams and coaches are paid in the process.
I’m trying to fix things for the next generation. I am 38 and almost done with football but the next generation can’t fall into this same trap like some of us.
Goredema said even the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) has failed to deal with the problem. He said:
Even if you go to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe you get little or no help at all. Yet the managers, coaches and administrators are buying cars.
When will we buy our cars? Players are still living with their grandmothers.
At the end of the day, people out there will say players are failing to handle their fame and money but there is no money because the money is stolen from us.
Goredema claimed Hwange Football Club failed to pay his dues on time and in full. He said:
Hwange in their quest to win the promotion, called us as senior players and we went on to gain promotion.
In December 2022 l signed a contract to receive US$5 500 they said they would give me the money in January but l am only receiving the money today (Monday) after one year.
l have been watching and been quiet about what has been happening at that club.
My name was on the first batch of players supposed to get their money but l have not received anything yet someone l was with on the list got their money last year.
Several Hwange players who arrived last year were paid their signing-on fees before the transfer window in foreign currency in cash.
About 16 players most of whom were with the club in Division One, were on Monday paid their monies in foreign currency and local dollars.
Scores of Zimbabwean footballers have joined clubs in neighbouring countries in search of greener pastures.
A significant number of Zimbabwean footballers play in countries such as Botswana, Zambia, South Africa, Mozambique, and Tanzania.
The loss of talent by local teams to neighbouring countries has negatively impacted their competitiveness in Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournaments.
