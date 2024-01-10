Kalisto Pasuwa Wins All Four Trophies On Offer In Malawian Football League
Kalisto Pasuwa won the quadruple in Malawi after his club Nyasa Bullets were crowned champions of the Airtel Top 8 following their win over MAFCO in the final at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.
Nyasa Bullets pocketed 17 million kwacha (about US$10 000) from winning the trophy and also became the first club in Malawian history to win all domestic competitions on offer in one season.
Pasuwa’s men had also won the FDH Cup, the league championship and the Castel Cup, which they won the previous weekend.
The former Dynamos and Zimbabwe national team coach paid tribute to his players for the historic triumph. He said (via The Herald):
It has not been us only but everybody who was there for us. This is the season where we struggled mostly on away games, but we thank the boys for this achievement.
The Airtel Top 8 final was played at Kamuzu Stadium while the other two cup finals which Big Bullets won were played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.
Pasuwa is by far Zimbabwe’s most successful coach in a foreign league as he has already won multiple titles in Malawi.
