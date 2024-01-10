Kalisto Pasuwa Wins All Four Trophies On Offer In Malawian Football League

7 minutes ago Wed, 10 Jan 2024 13:09:03 GMT

Kalisto Pasuwa won the quadruple in Malawi after his club Nyasa Bullets were crowned champions of the Airtel Top 8 following their win over MAFCO in the final at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

Nyasa Bullets pocketed 17 million kwacha (about US$10 000) from winning the trophy and also became the first club in Malawian history to win all domestic competitions on offer in one season.

Pasuwa’s men had also won the FDH Cup, the league championship and the Castel Cup, which they won the previous weekend.

