Lomagundi College Robbed, Police Launch Manhunt For 10 Suspects

The suspects broke into the finance office where they blew an empty cash safe before breaking into the Principal’s office where they stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Subsequently, the suspects stole a pistol, laptops, cellphones and a Mazda Tribute vehicle which they used as a get-away car.

Police have requested the public for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with such can provide it to their nearest police station.

The robbery comes at a time when there has been an increase in armed robbery cases in recent years.

Police have responded to the crime by using force, which resulted in the fatal shooting of five suspects in December 2023.

On 06 January this year, Police shot dead a robbery suspect, Godfrey Njoromore (48) at a house in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

Detectives from CID Homicide acted on received information and tracked Njoromore to Nyatsime, Chitungwiza where he was shot in the thigh after trying to evade arrest, police said.

He was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died upon admission.

More: Pindula News

