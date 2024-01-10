ZBC Board Fired, Two Female Presenters Suspended | Report

5 minutes ago Wed, 10 Jan 2024 12:10:52 GMT

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere has dismissed the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board, reported The NewsHawks.

This comes after two television presenters claimed live on air, that Ndebele King Lobengula Khumalo sold the country’s mineral resources to British imperialists for sugar.

The presenters, Farai Juliet Magada and Victoria Manase have reportedly been suspended for saying colonialism was justified to some extent and repeating the falsehood that King Lobengula sold the country to the United Kingdom for sugar.

Feedback