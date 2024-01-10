Zimbabwe Has Enough Maize In Stock - Haritatos
The Government says the country has enough maize in stock amid fears of a shortage of the staple due to the El Nino-induced drought.
Parts of the southern African region including Zimbabwe are expected to receive normal to below-normal rains during the 2023/24 summer rainfall season which will likely negatively affect food supplies.
Speaking during a tour of the National Foods Holdings Limited facilities in Harare on Tuesday, 09 January, Lands and Agriculture Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the country has adequate grain in stock. He said (via NewsDay):
As a nation, we have adequate stocks at the Grain Marketing Board. Monthly we consume about 70 000-75 000 tonnes of maize.
… National Foods purchased a pasta plant from Italy that produces two tonnes of pasta per hour.
It has increased the availability of commodities.
National Foods chief executive officer, Mike Lashbook said:
As a group, the volume (of mealie-meal) is about 50 000 tonnes per month, depending on the year; it is between 500 000 and 600 000 per product.
The first and biggest on our portfolio is stock feeds, the second biggest is flour and the third biggest is mealie-meal, although it depends on the season.
In September 2023, the Government granted private companies the green light to import maize without paying duty to ensure an adequate supply of food in the country.
