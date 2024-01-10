Zimbabwe Has Enough Maize In Stock - Haritatos

4 minutes ago Wed, 10 Jan 2024 08:57:38 GMT

The Government says the country has enough maize in stock amid fears of a shortage of the staple due to the El Nino-induced drought.

Parts of the southern African region including Zimbabwe are expected to receive normal to below-normal rains during the 2023/24 summer rainfall season which will likely negatively affect food supplies.

Speaking during a tour of the National Foods Holdings Limited facilities in Harare on Tuesday, 09 January, Lands and Agriculture Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the country has adequate grain in stock. He said (via NewsDay):

