Zimbabwean Female Learner, Tashinga Muzanenhamo (16) Scores Five A's In Cambridge A-Level Exams

Tashinga is from Zvishavane, Midlands Province, and attended Secondary Education at Arundel School in Harare.

She wrote O’ Level exams at the age of 14 when most of her age mates were in Form Two.

Late last year she sat for the advanced level exams at 16, again younger than most of her peers.

Tashinga’s academic achievement comes at a time when the Government has been challenging learners to take an interest in Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

In Zimbabwe, the STEM programme was launched in 2016 by then-President Robert Mugabe.

The study of STEM subjects is expected to promote the industrialisation of the economy and also create employment.

