ZRP Statement On Armed Robberies At Schools

The Police has recorded armed robbery cases in Bulawayo and Chinhoyi in which schools are being targeted.

In one of the cases, unknown suspects pounced at George Silundika High School at corner George Silundika Street and Third Avenue, Bulawayo on 06th January 2024, where they stole US$17 280.00 cash which was in a cash box.

In another case which occurred at Lomagundi College, Chinhoyi on 09th January 2024, 12 unknown suspects attacked security guards before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, a Mazda Tribute motor vehicle, cellphones and laptops, among other valuables.

School authorities are urged to step up security measures at schools and employ guards from reputable security service providers who constantly monitor and review deployments.

Above all, school authorities should install CCTV at points of entry and administration offices.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned that some of these robbery cases are resulting from leakage of information.

Members of the public are warned that those who provide inside information to robbery syndicates will be arrested.

Police crack teams are firm on the ground and will pounce on armed robbery syndicates for the law to take its course in earnest.

