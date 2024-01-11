FC Platinum Releases Eight Senior Players
Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions FC Platinum (FCP) have not renewed the contracts of most ageing players ahead of the 2024 season.
FCP have released more than half a dozen senior players and are expected to announce replacements in the coming days.
The players who have been released are captain Petros Mhari, Innocent Mucheneka, Perfect Chikwende, former Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, Raphael Muduviwa, Nomore Chinyerere, Gift Mbweti and 39-year-old Gift Bello.
Bello joined FC Platinum in February 2014 from Dynamos and he played over 300 matches for the Zvishavane-based club.
FCP spokesperson spokesperson Chido Chizondo on Wednesday, 10 January told Chronicle that the clear out was not necessary a rebuilding project. She said:
We are not rebuilding. It’s just that the coach has indicated he wants fresh legs and so there was no renewal of contracts that ended in December.
FC Platinum have, however, retained some of their key players from the previous season, the likes of Brian Banda, Jean Mutudza, Jarrison Selemani, Rainsome Pavari, Lawrence Mhlanga, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Kelvin Mangiza and Hagiazo Magaya.
Pure Platinum Play won four straight league titles from 2017 to equal records set by Dynamos and Highlanders.
FCP’s dominance was broken by Ngezi Platinum Stars who won the premiership title for the first time in 2023, and FCP finished fourth, 11 points off the pace at the conclusion of the campaign.
More: Pindula News