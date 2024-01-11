FC Platinum Releases Eight Senior Players

Bello joined FC Platinum in February 2014 from Dynamos and he played over 300 matches for the Zvishavane-based club.

FCP spokesperson spokesperson Chido Chizondo on Wednesday, 10 January told Chronicle that the clear out was not necessary a rebuilding project. She said:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

We are not rebuilding. It’s just that the coach has indicated he wants fresh legs and so there was no renewal of contracts that ended in December.

FC Platinum have, however, retained some of their key players from the previous season, the likes of Brian Banda, Jean Mutudza, Jarrison Selemani, Rainsome Pavari, Lawrence Mhlanga, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Kelvin Mangiza and Hagiazo Magaya.

Pure Platinum Play won four straight league titles from 2017 to equal records set by Dynamos and Highlanders.

FCP’s dominance was broken by Ngezi Platinum Stars who won the premiership title for the first time in 2023, and FCP finished fourth, 11 points off the pace at the conclusion of the campaign.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment