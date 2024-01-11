Simba Bhora Sign 10 New Players, Release Captain Tinashe Balakasi

Simba Bhora, who finished 12th last season, said they are still in the market for more players. Club chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said in a statement:

The Club is still in the market to engage more players so that we come up with a team that will competitively participate during the upcoming season.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Tinashe “Maswera” Balakasi for the services he professionally provided during his stay at the club.

By being the club’s top goal scorer for the past three seasons, he proved that he is indeed a prolific goal-scorer.

Notably, he was the Mashonaland Central Division 2 top goal scorer in 2019 and was also the Northern Region Soccer League’s top goal scorer in 2022.

His goals ensured our smooth promotion from Division Two to the Premier Soccer League within two seasons. We wish him well as he pursues his further interests.