Simba Bhora Sign 10 New Players, Release Captain Tinashe Balakasi
Simba Bhora have released their captain Tinashe “Maswera” Balakasi and announced the signing of ten new players ahead of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.
Balakasi’s goals ensured the Shamva-based club survived relegation in the 2022/2023 season, but apparently, the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached outfit will be better without him in their second season in the top flight.
Simba Bhora’s new signings are left winger Walter Musona (FC Platinum), right winger Tatenda Chikwende (FC Platinum), attacking midfielder Junior Makunike (Dynamos FC), goalkeeper Taimon Mvula (Dynamos FC), striker Wilson Mensah (Triangle FC), goalkeeper Tanunurwa Shumba (Triangle), striker Harrison Masina (FC Hunters), attacking midfielder Gift Saunyama (Black Rhinos FC), right back Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs) and forward Billy Veremu (Bulawayo Chiefs).
Simba Bhora, who finished 12th last season, said they are still in the market for more players. Club chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said in a statement:
The Club is still in the market to engage more players so that we come up with a team that will competitively participate during the upcoming season.
The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Tinashe “Maswera” Balakasi for the services he professionally provided during his stay at the club.
By being the club’s top goal scorer for the past three seasons, he proved that he is indeed a prolific goal-scorer.
Notably, he was the Mashonaland Central Division 2 top goal scorer in 2019 and was also the Northern Region Soccer League’s top goal scorer in 2022.
His goals ensured our smooth promotion from Division Two to the Premier Soccer League within two seasons. We wish him well as he pursues his further interests.
In the 2023 PSL season, Simba Bhora had 9 wins with 4 of those victories coming at home and 5 away, 13 draws and 12 losses. They scored 29 goals and conceded 27.
More: Pindula News