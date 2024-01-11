SuperSport To Broadcast All AFCON 2023 Games Live

8 minutes ago Thu, 11 Jan 2024 05:01:49 GMT

DStv’s SuperSport TV will broadcast the CAF 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament which commences this weekend in the Ivory Coast.

There had been indications that the South African pay-TV company would not show the matches after a leaked internal memo last week suggested the broadcaster had failed to secure the rights.

However, following successful talks with exclusive rights holders New World TV, Supersport will now broadcast all 52 matches live. SuperSport said on their website:

