SuperSport To Broadcast All AFCON 2023 Games Live
DStv’s SuperSport TV will broadcast the CAF 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament which commences this weekend in the Ivory Coast.
There had been indications that the South African pay-TV company would not show the matches after a leaked internal memo last week suggested the broadcaster had failed to secure the rights.
However, following successful talks with exclusive rights holders New World TV, Supersport will now broadcast all 52 matches live. SuperSport said on their website:
SuperSport will broadcast all 52 matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Ivory Coast 2023 (Afcon) live after MultiChoice secured the rights to broadcast the continent’s showpiece tournament, which kicks off on 13 January 2024 until 11 February 2024.
MultiChoice reached a commercially viable agreement with rightsholders, New World TV (NWTV), to broadcast the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition taking place in Ivory Coast.
The matches will be available on DStv as well as GOtv across Africa.
