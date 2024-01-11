Swedish Energy Firm Expands To Zimbabwe With New Energy Storage Partnership

5 minutes ago Thu, 11 Jan 2024 16:38:18 GMT

A Swedish energy company has partnered with a local firm to explore and evaluate potential energy storage projects in the country.

Sustainable Energy Solutions Sweden Holding AB (SENS) announced this Thursday that it was entering the Zimbabwean market by partnering with local energy company Nyembesi Corporate Services.

The two companies have agreed to enter into a strategic partnership under which SENS will initially assist Nyembesi with relevant data and information to identify projects and then lead the due diligence process and assess their feasibility.

