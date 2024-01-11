Swedish Energy Firm Expands To Zimbabwe With New Energy Storage Partnership
A Swedish energy company has partnered with a local firm to explore and evaluate potential energy storage projects in the country.
Sustainable Energy Solutions Sweden Holding AB (SENS) announced this Thursday that it was entering the Zimbabwean market by partnering with local energy company Nyembesi Corporate Services.
The two companies have agreed to enter into a strategic partnership under which SENS will initially assist Nyembesi with relevant data and information to identify projects and then lead the due diligence process and assess their feasibility.
Nyembesi’s CEO Wellington Pasipamire confirmed the development, saying:
The agreement targets Zimbabwe as a beneficiary of SENS’s expertise and capacity in energy storage and system solutions in various generative environments, sustainably and cost-effectively.
The agreement comes as Zimbabwe has targeted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent from the current levels by 2050 to prevent the effects of climate change.
Zimbabwe has developed the Low Emission Strategy (LEDS) 2020-2050, which identifies mitigation actions to help keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The southern African country is grappling with both energy shortages and the impacts of climate change, therefore a shift towards clean energy.
More: Pindula News