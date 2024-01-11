ZRP Bans Police Officers From Sports Betting

The memo reportedly originated from the office of Assistant Commissioner Kenneth Thebe who is in charge of ZRP operations, and was sent under the subject: “Soccer betting by police officers and members.”

The communication does not say what charges police officers face. However, the Police Act criminalise “acting in an unbecoming manner… reasonably likely to bring discredit to the police force.”

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

In Zimbabwe, soccer betting is not just a pastime but thousands of people will be trying their luck to supplement their paltry wages.

Police officers, like all State employees, are some of the worst-paid professionals in Zimbabwe with average salaries of less than US$400.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment