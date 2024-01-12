Zimbabwe Raises Age Of Consent To 18 Years
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has invoked the Presidential Powers Act to amend the Criminal Law Code and reinstate the age of consent to eighteen (18) years.
The age of consent is the age at which a person is considered to be legally competent to consent to sexual acts.
It is the minimum age at which a person is considered old enough to be able to legally agree to sexual activity.
The amendment of the Criminal Law Code comes after a legal loophole had allowed paedophiles to get off scot-free since May 2023.
Statutory Instrument 2 of 2024 (Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Criminal Laws (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Regulations, 2024) has criminalised having sexual intercourse with anyone below the age of 18. Offenders face up to 10 years imprisonment.
