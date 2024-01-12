Zimbabwe Raises Age Of Consent To 18 Years

4 minutes ago Fri, 12 Jan 2024 13:42:19 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has invoked the Presidential Powers Act to amend the Criminal Law Code and reinstate the age of consent to eighteen (18) years.

The age of consent is the age at which a person is considered to be legally competent to consent to sexual acts.

It is the minimum age at which a person is considered old enough to be able to legally agree to sexual activity.

