FC Platinum Announces Six New Signings

The team has released several players and is investing in young players to ensure future growth and success.

The club is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all players to thrive.

The team is excited to welcome new additions who will bring positive energy and help elevate the team’s performance.

The two players who have been promoted from the junior structures are Anesu Chirinda and Tapiwa Manuel Revesai.

The new additions are Brighton Manhire, Mbongeni Lindelwe Ndlovu, Shepard Mhlanga, Davison Marowa, Bothwel Tinashe Nzori and David Simbarashe Bizabani. Added Garamumhango:

The players’ dedication to their craft is evident in their training sessions. FC Platinum’s fans have high expectations, and the team’s recent performances have not disappointed. With the players’ abundance of skills, the future looks bright for FC Platinum, and they are well on their way to achieving their set targets by 2024.

FC Platinum recently released eight senior players namely captain Petros Mhari, Innocent Mucheneka, Perfect Chikwende, former Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, Raphael Muduviwa, Nomore Chinyerere, Gift Mbweti and 39-year-old Gift Bello.

