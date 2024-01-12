Here Is How To View ZIMSEC A' Level Results Online

5 minutes ago Fri, 12 Jan 2024 12:45:06 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) released the 2023 results for Advanced Level examinations this Friday, 12 January.

According to ZIMSEC, the 2023 pass rate was 94.6 %, up from the 88% achieved last year, translating to a 6.6% increase in pass rate.

Parents and guardians can check their child’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online. You can do this through ZIMSEC’s online portal and here are the steps you need to follow:

