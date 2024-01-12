Pindula|Search Pindula
Here Is How To View ZIMSEC A' Level Results Online

12 Jan 2024
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) released the 2023 results for Advanced Level examinations this Friday, 12 January.

According to ZIMSEC, the 2023 pass rate was 94.6 %, up from the 88% achieved last year, translating to a 6.6% increase in pass rate.

Parents and guardians can check their child’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online. You can do this through ZIMSEC’s online portal and here are the steps you need to follow:

  • Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
  • If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
  • You’ll then land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can enter your details)
  • Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
  • You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC A-Level results online.

ZIMSEC board chairperson Eddie Mwenje said the results will be accessible at the ZIMSEC portal for five days starting from 3 PM today.

More: Pindula News

