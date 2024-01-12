IPEC Suspends Heritage Life Limited From Writing New Business

The decision was arrived at after IPEC conducted an onsite inspection of the entity in terms of Section 6 (b) of the Insurance Act [Chapter 24:07], which empowers IPEC to supervise the activities of registered insurers with the objective of ensuring the protection of policyholders.

The inspection revealed significant compliance and governance deficiencies, leading to IPEC issuing a Corrective Order to Heritage Life Limited.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

To ensure existing policyholders are not prejudiced during this period, the company is allowed to continue managing the existing business so that current policyholders continue to receive services.

Meanwhile, IPEC will continue monitoring the implementation of the Corrective Order by Heritage Life Limited to ensure that the observed deficiencies are resolved for the protection of policyholders.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment