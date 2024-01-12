Lightning Bolt Kills 7 Cattle In Chipinge

8 minutes ago Fri, 12 Jan 2024 06:09:48 GMT

A lightning bolt killed seven head of cattle in Chipinge at midday on Thursday, while a violent storm left a trail of destruction in Chipinge town.

The cattle belonged to Amos Ngazimbi of Lot 1 of Lelisvlei Farm in Clearwater, Chipinge.

Ngazimbi told The Manica Post that he was left with 25 beasts following the lightning strike. He said:

Feedback