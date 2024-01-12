NPA Vows To Prosecute All Paedophiles

It is a criminal offence to have sexual relations with a young person under the age of eighteen whether they are female or male.

The National Prosecuting Authority will prosecute all cases involving sexual intercourse and the performance of indecent acts with young persons in terms of the said Act.

This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa invoked the Presidential Powers Act to amend the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act to raise the age of consent from 16 to 18 years.

According to the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Criminal Laws (Protection of Children and Young Persons)) Regulations, 2024 contained in Statutory Instrument 2 of 2024, paedophiles will serve up to 10 years in prison for having sex with girls below 18 years including trafficking them to foreign countries to engage in sex work.

While the Constitution defines children as those below the age of 18, the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act before its amendment, defined a young person as one who is below 16 years.

This created a gap in the law which potentially exposed children above 16 to sexual exploitation.

