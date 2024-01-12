Prophet (53) Arrested On Rape Charges

CITE reported a source close to the investigations, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as saying Gwatinyanya had been attending to the victim since August 2022. Said the source:

Gwatinyanya put up a shrine just behind the Haulin Quarry mine in Pumula suburb. Sometime in August 2022, the victim went to Gwatinyanya for assistance, saying she had a problem with her husband. Gwatinyanya then suggested that she stay with him while getting assistance. The victim stayed with Gwatinyanya and his wife, sharing the same tent but sleeping on different beds. In January 2023, Gwatinyanya informed the victim that the spirit told him that she should have sexual intercourse with him for the cleansing process to be successful, the accused had sexual intercourse with her several times from January 2023 to March 2023.

In July 2023, Gwatinyanya allegedly ordered the woman to have sexual intercourse with another congregant (name supplied) aged 20 as part of her cleansing process. Said the source:

The victim initially refused but Gwatinyanya forced her and instructed that they go and have intercourse at a nearby bush and after completing the act, they must both come back and report to him. In August, Gwatinyanya again ordered the victim to have sexual intercourse with the congregant but she complained, citing that she would not indulge in sexual activities because her child was not feeling well. She also inquired why the cleansing process involved a third party (the congregant) with whom she was forced to have sexual intercourse. Gwatinyanya disregarded her concerns and maintained that it was all part of the cleansing and she had sexual intercourse for the second time with the congregant.

The victim reportedly visited her mother on 09 January 2024 and narrated what had happened resulting in a police report being made and the subsequent arrest of Gwatinyanya.

There have been several reports of religious leaders sexually abusing their congregants in Zimbabwe. Some religious organisations have cultures and systems that allow abuse to take place and resist any exposure to this abuse, which can give cover to abusers.

