School Head Reported To ZACC For Alleged Corruption

SDA chair Chenjerai Komboya has written a letter to ZACC requesting the organisation to take action.

In the letter, the SDA accuses the school head of coopting other people into the executive committee of the SDA under unclear circumstances and enrolling more learners when the school doesn’t have enough classrooms to accommodate them.

It is further alleged the school head unprocedurally facilitated the construction of temporary structures to accommodate learners he allegedly enrols for a facilitation fee of between US$100 and US$150. Reads part of the letter:

As we speak the head has single-handedly authorised the erection of what he calls temporary sheds at the school without following the lawful procurement process of putting the matter to the finance committee, the full SDA and the procurement committee. We strongly believe that the construction of temporary sheds without following the standard procurement procedure constitutes corruption under both criminal and administrative law. It is our fortified view that this erection of temporary sheds without going through the normal procurement procedure is tantamount to corruption in both criminal and administrative law. The head tried to unilaterally change the contract of non-teaching staff member Mupamba Mapondera from temporary to permanent basis without the involvement of the parents in the SDA and we raised a red flag about that unprocedural act.

When contacted for comment by The Herald, Chuwe professed ignorance of the allegations. In a brief statement, he said:

I am not aware of the allegations. We requested a meeting with the SDA committee, but they did not show up.

SDAs are formed by parents and guardians of pupils enrolled in a school, as well as teachers employed at the school.

Their mandate is to build, develop and maintain school buildings and grounds and support teaching and learning.

