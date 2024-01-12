Traffic Cop Injured In Hit-and-run Incident

At about 1:45 PM at the intersection of Leopold Takawira and Samora Machel, a police officer was hit by an unknown motorist while controlling traffic. The motorist did not stop after the accident.

The officer sustained bruises on the right leg. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Cases of motorists who hit pedestrians or other vehicles on the roads and speed off without rendering assistance have been on the rise in recent years.

For instance, in the first half of 2022, police recorded 2 480 hit-and-run accidents.

According to the law, drivers should stop and render assistance. Magistrates tend to impose higher sentences when someone is killed since the assistance might well have saved a life.

