ZBC Presenter Victoria Manase Apologises For Tribal Remarks

I want to sincerely apologise to the entire nation and anyone who was offended, angered, or hurt by my words. I take full responsibility for my actions and I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.

I want to emphasize that my comments were never part of the script for the show, and they absolutely do not reflect the values and principles upheld by the ZBC as an institution, its Board, or its dedicated staff members.

My deepest apologies go out to the Board, my co-host Farai, all the staff members, and our loyal and valued audience.

Now, more than ever, I understand the importance of the Good Morning Zimbabwe live show respecting and celebrating the rich cultural diversity that exists in our country.

I truly understand that the show should never contribute to any sense of division, be it cultural, tribal, or racial.

Once again, I am truly sorry, and I promise to learn from this experience.

