ZBC Presenter Victoria Manase Apologises For Tribal Remarks
Suspended ZBCtv “Good Morning Zimbabwe” presenter Victoria Manase (right) has issued a public apology more than a week after claiming on the programme that the 19th century King Lobengula of the Ndebele sold the country to colonialists “for his love of sugar.”
Manase said she takes full responsibility for the comments which she described as “truly repulsive and insensitive”. She said:
Last week, on the show Good Morning Zimbabwe live on ZBC TV, I made some remarks which, with the benefit of hindsight, were truly repulsive and insensitive to the cultural diversity of our beloved country.Feedback
I want to sincerely apologise to the entire nation and anyone who was offended, angered, or hurt by my words. I take full responsibility for my actions and I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.
I want to emphasize that my comments were never part of the script for the show, and they absolutely do not reflect the values and principles upheld by the ZBC as an institution, its Board, or its dedicated staff members.
My deepest apologies go out to the Board, my co-host Farai, all the staff members, and our loyal and valued audience.
Now, more than ever, I understand the importance of the Good Morning Zimbabwe live show respecting and celebrating the rich cultural diversity that exists in our country.
I truly understand that the show should never contribute to any sense of division, be it cultural, tribal, or racial.
Once again, I am truly sorry, and I promise to learn from this experience.
