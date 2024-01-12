ZIMSEC Releases 2023 A' Level Results

6 minutes ago Fri, 12 Jan 2024 11:07:49 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2023 results for Advanced Level examinations.

ZIMSEC recorded a 94.60% national pass rate, a significant improvement from the 88% pass rate recorded in 2022.

Last year, 34 437 candidates sat for the examinations. The results will be ready for collection on Monday 15 January 2024.

