2.7 Million Zimbabweans Need Food Aid - Govt

6 minutes ago Sat, 13 Jan 2024 04:38:06 GMT

The Government says it will distribute food aid to 2.7 million people who are food insecure from January up to March 2024.

Speaking at a Press conference in Harare on Friday, 12 January, Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister, July Moyo, said that the Government was working with the World Food Programme (WFP).

He said the Government will cover 56 districts, while WFP will cover four districts namely Buhera, Mangwe, Mwenezi and Chivi. Moyo said (via NewsDay):

Feedback