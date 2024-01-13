2.7 Million Zimbabweans Need Food Aid - Govt
The Government says it will distribute food aid to 2.7 million people who are food insecure from January up to March 2024.
Speaking at a Press conference in Harare on Friday, 12 January, Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister, July Moyo, said that the Government was working with the World Food Programme (WFP).
He said the Government will cover 56 districts, while WFP will cover four districts namely Buhera, Mangwe, Mwenezi and Chivi. Moyo said (via NewsDay):
Therefore, during the peak hunger period, between January and March 2024, it was projected that about 2 715 717 people would require food assistance.
The provinces with the highest food insecurity levels are Matabeleland North (42%) down from 58% from the previous year, Mashonaland Central (31%) and Masvingo Province (30%).
The most affected districts are Binga (62%), Kariba (60%), Mt Darwin (57%), Umguza (54%), Mbire (53%) and Mangwe (50%)…
The ministry requires 71 570mt [metric tonnes] of cereal to cater for the three months.
A total of ZWL$43.7 billion is required for the three months to cover the costs of registration of beneficiaries, grain transportation and distribution.
Minister Moyo also said the Government had put in place measures to counter the effects of El Niño, which has adversely affected rainfall distribution during the ongoing 2023/24 rainy season. He said:
The introduction of drought-tolerant crops that are distributed under the Presidential input scheme can help mitigate the drought effects. Communities in drought areas are encouraged to plant drought-resistant crops.
In addition, the government encourages households to practice the Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept, which tends to be producing good results.
The government also has projects that can also improve the food security of households.
These include the resuscitation of irrigation schemes, the drilling of boreholes, community gardens and income-generating projects.
Previously, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and the Zimbabwe Peace Project have alleged that known opposition members have been excluded from accessing food aid sourced by the Government and humanitarian organisations.
Traditional leaders, particularly village heads, were accused of working with ZANU PF in the politicisation of food aid.
