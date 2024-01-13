Beitbridge School Loses Fish To Suspected Poisoning

This project has been mitigating in terms of protein supply at the school. The proceeds from the fish sales helped to run the learning institution. Children benefited from harvests when they were given some small allocations and sales in the community answered relish problems. This is disappointing and we hope the culprit is accounted for. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v This pond came as a package from one of our partners, World Vision who built this secondary school which reduced the distances children were travelling to access secondary education. In a village set up like this, projects need to be guarded jealously, they are a life.

An official from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said the poisoning of the fish was a major setback. Said the official:

Villagers from Tshaswingo South, Madaula, Lukange and Lukumbwe have been affected by this sad development. The enrollment itself in a sparsely populated area shows the impact this school has. Feeding improved attendance and the projects supported this. The school was able to stop Grade 7 dropouts from jumping the border into SA. This is a drawback.

The fish pond was built in 2019 together with two classroom blocks and two teachers’ cottages with support from World Vision.

The school now has an enrolment of 400, mostly from poor backgrounds.

Tshabili Secondary School is not new to controversy after some female teachers fled from the school in 2023 alleging sexual abuse by goblins

At present, the school does not have a single female teacher after they were all transferred from the school.

