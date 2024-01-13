CALA Was Done Haphazardly, Set To Undergo Wholesale Changes - Minister Moyo
The Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) model is set to undergo significant changes to remove the burden on learners, teachers and parents.
This was revealed by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo while addressing education stakeholders in Chinhoyi, on Thursday.
Moyo said CALA was done “haphazardly” adding that changes are set to be implemented as early as February 2024 following the CALA curriculum review exercise that was completed recently. He said (via NewZimbabwe.com):
As a ministry, we got complaints from parents who were saying they were doing assignments for their children.
Theoretically, CALA is good, there is nothing wrong with it but l think it was done haphazardly.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
You find a student in Grade Seven doing 27 CALAs, how then (at this rate) do we insist on quality education?
So we are going to see some changes before the end of February in terms of CALA.
Either we reduce the number of CALAs from 27 to two, and at secondary we could say just one CALA…
Some parents and guardians have demanded that CALA should be scrapped in its entirety saying it is financially burdensome.
Teachers argue that CALA has increased learning disparities between urban and rural learners as most rural schools lack the infrastructure and resources necessary to administer it.
More: Pindula News