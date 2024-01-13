President Mnangagwa Promotes 24 Colonels

Speaking on behalf of Commander Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant-General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, Major-General Matatu said:

This promotion reflects your true dedication and distinguished service to the organisation over many years.

You have consistently demonstrated strong leadership, professionalism in your work and unwavering commitment to the organisation’s goals.

This well-deserved recognition is a testament to your exemplary contributions and underscores the trust and confidence placed in you by your leadership.

As you embark on your new role may this honour serve to re-energise you and inspire you to continue guiding the organisation from strength to strength.

Your proven track record gives us every confidence that under your direction, new heights of excellence and achievement will be scaled…

Remember, as a leader you must have the ability to inspire, foster teamwork, direct and manage your teams to attain organisational goals.

You have to train your subordinates and manage their careers as well as understand their capabilities and needs.

You should earn their respect and be exemplary in all you do.